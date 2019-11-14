Julien Macdonald OBE is set to host The Royal Osteoporosis Society's annual fashion show.

The 48-year-old fashion designer will present the gala dinner and catwalk at the glamorous event on November 27, which hopes to raise £300,000 to support research to find a cure for osteoporosis.

The fashion show will showcase Julien's latest collection, with special guests set to include Dame Shirley Bassey, Katherine Jenkins OBE, Craig Revel Horwood, Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

There will also be an auction hosted by author Jeffrey Archer, with prizes including a dress from Julien, a custom Lutwyche suit, and a dress by Temperley London and afternoon tea with designer Alice Temperley.

Julien - whose clients have included the likes of Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez - commented: ''I am honoured to be part of this fabulous event and to help find a cure for the devastating disease that is osteoporosis.

''I am passionate about promoting good health and having healthy bones is vital to living a full and active life.

''Now is the moment to make a difference and I hope you will join me to support this worthy cause.''

The Duchess of Cornwall is the President of The Royal Osteoporosis Society and it's a cause close to her heart as her mother and grandmother both died from the ''devastating disease''.

She added: ''I have seen for myself the pain and the ignominy that the sufferers of osteoporosis endure, as both my mother and my grandmother died as a result of this devastating disease.

''Finding a cure, through research, is vital and has to be the Royal Osteoporosis Society's ultimate goal to stop future generations experiencing the agony of their forebears.''

The catwalk is set to see models wear shoes by Lucy Choi London and hair and make-up will be provided by Michael van Clarke and Paul Herrington.

The ROS is the only organisation in the UK dedicated to improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis.

For more information on their work visit theros.org.uk