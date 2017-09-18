Julien MacDonald says Fashion Week is filled with ''fashion screams and hysterics''.

The 46-year-old designer has admitted the run up to the highly anticipated runway shows is a ''very stressful time'' as nerves are high and there is a mad rush to get everything completed on time for the big unveil.

Speaking exclusively to BANG showbiz about the annual catwalk shows, he said: ''It does make you nervous and, obviously, with a big fashion brand, it makes you work harder and you hope everyone likes your clothes that you've designed and everything. It's a very stressful time.

''You just kind of have to take each day as it comes and try your best to finish the collection and get it done on time.

''It's always last minute and it's always fashion screams and hysterics that go on.''

Although the fashion muse - who is the founder of his eponymous label, and was appointed as the chief designer of Givenchy in 2001 - spends ''three to four months'' preparing for the catwalk shows he ''never'' feels he can fully prepare for the exhibition, which lasts for ''about seven minutes''.

He said: ''We can never really prepare.

''It takes about three to four months with preparation, designing the clothes, picking the colours, working on embroidery and finishing the clothes. The whole fashion event, the actual fashion show, lasts for about seven minutes. It's a lot of work for a very short amount of time.''

The former 'Britain's Next Top Model ' judge will show off his creations at London Fashion Week on Monday (18.09.17) at 8pm, and afterwards he intends on taking a vacation when Fashion Week is over to ''recharge [his] batteries''.

He said: ''I tend to go on holiday to get a break, to recharge my battery and go somewhere. I hadn't thought about where I'm going to go next to be honest. Hopefully somewhere hot - my favourite place is always places like Bali or Hawaii. I really like Miami if I want to have some fun. I have been to Toulouse for about 10 or 15 years. That's one of the hot places to go at the moment. I'll grab somewhere hot on the beach in Toulouse.''