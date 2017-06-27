Julien Macdonald was crowned the Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2017 Jersey Style Awards.

The 46-year-old fashion designer has taken to social media to share his thanks for being nominated as the best creative mastermind this year at the star-studded bash, which was in sponsorship with the luxury jewellery company Chopard and took place on Saturday (24.06.17).

Alongside a motion video of the mogul clasping at his accolade, which was shared on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''Thank-you to the Style Awards for presenting me with Designer of the Year Award 2017, sponsored by @chopard (sic).''

However, the former 'Britain and Ireland's next Top Model' judge was not the only star to be recognised at the event, as Melissa Odabash was rewarded for her contribution to the fashion industry, and received the Swimwear Designer of the Year gong.

Whilst supermodel Jacey Elthalion was honoured with the Style Icon of the Year gong, and the muse also took to social media to share his thanks for being selected for the award.

Alongside a photograph of the dark-haired hunk on the red carpet at the do, which was shared on his photo-sharing site, he wrote: ''Big thank you for having me @jerseystyleawards had an amazing time and very honoured to recive most stylish model of the year award head to toe wearing @labassawoolfe thank you very much for dressing me @labassawoolfe #selectmodels #selectmen #styleawards #labass&wolfe (sic).''

But Dame Shirley Bassey came away with the biggest honour of them all as she was inducted onto the Style Hall of Fame during the evening's celebratory event.

Jacey also shared a sweet picture of the evening's winners holding their awards as they gathered around one table.

He captioned the post: ''Winning awards with my fellows pals on the winners table at the @jerseystyleawards with @julienmacdonald @melissaodabash my girl dame Shirley bassy @tessahartmann1 @tessiehartmann @christian_arno and of cause I'm wearing @labassawoolfe just love theirs suits !!! (sic).''