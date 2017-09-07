Julien Macdonald is a ''huge fan'' of Hailey Baldwin.

The 46-year-old fashion designer thinks it is nice to ''remember'' the stars he has worked with in the past and made his time creating highly coveted garments ''special'' for him, which is why he does not hold back when it comes to praising stars on social media, including the 20-year-old model who modelled in his Spring/Summer 17 fashion show.

Speaking about the blonde-haired beauty exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''It's nice to remember the past and other people who made it so special for me. I am huge fan of Hailey and all the other women I dress as well.

''She's part of a triple A-list Hollywood gang that everybody seems to be interested in - like Bella and Gigi Hadid, the Kardashian's and Hailey Baldwin. They're all friends and they want to hang out together.''

And the creative mastermind - who founded his eponymous label in 1998, was appointed the chief designer of the prestigious fashion house Givenchy in 2001, and has previously worked for Chanel - feels ''great'' the catwalk icon is a ''big fan'' of his work and will gladly ''support'' him on the projects he takes on.

He continued: ''It's great that all those girls are all big fans of my brand and are happy to support me.''

Julien has also worked with Winnie Harlow, and dressed movie stars including Kate Beckinsale, Krysten Ritter, and Hailee Steinfeld, loves seeing the ''It girls'' in his garments.

He said: ''It's great to be able to dress the 'It' girls of the moments, of fashion.''

And Julien has had a busy year so far as he has recently partnered with McDonald's to create a limited edition bejewelled box, has hosted a ''fashionable cruise'', will also put on a dinner with IMG Models when he arrives in New York ahead of New York Fashion Week before he jets back to England to exhibit his new line at London Fashion Week later this month.