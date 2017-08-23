Julien Macdonald has designed a bespoke burger box for McDonalds.

The 46-year-old fashion designer has teamed up with the fast food chain to create the bejewelled packaging, which will be unveiled at London's Leicester Square's branch on Wednesday (23.08.17), and the mogul has revealed he wanted the product to resemble a ''jewellery box'' with lots of glitz and glamour.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about his latest venture and the inspiration behind the product, the creative mastermind said: ''It's a funny one. They just asked me if I wanted to collaborate with them and design a very special box for their Signature Collection they are bringing out. It's meant to be a luxury of a bun, so they said 'Would you design a luxury box', and I said 'Yes, I'd love to do'. So I thought 'Why not?'

''I just drew inspiration from all of my favourite things and my very favourite red carpet dresses, things that are very glamorous, very metallic, very glitzy, very showbusiness. I just wanted to make a box that almost felt like a jewellery box. So I used a lot of art deco, art nouveau motif and made the box very decorative and very metallic, and with a hint of my signature crystal. Very chic.''

And Julien has admitted he was a regular customer at the restaurant when he was younger, and would tuck into a cheese burger, chips and a chocolate milkshake ''once a week''.

He explained: ''When I grew up as a small boy in Wales, we'd always go to McDonalds once a week. It's always treat. My favourite was always a cheese burger and fries, chocolate milkshake. It's always been something I've always liked doing.

''My mother actually goes out every Friday, that's her treat for the week.''

