Julie Adenuga would only do a song with her brother Skepta if he was ''better'' then her.

The 30-year-old radio presenter - who is one of the lead DJs for Apple's radio station Beats 1 - says she would only collaborate with her older sibling on a potential record if he was more talented than her, as she quipped she only works with ''amazing artists''.

When asked if she was up for a duet with the grime star, Julie Adenuga exclusively told Bang Showbiz: ''Only if he was better than me. I think I'd be an amazing artist. I'd have to make sure he had good lyrics.

''People who collaborate with me have got to be amazing! I've only collaborated with Kamasi Washington and like FlyLo. It's gotta be levels!''

Meanwhile, Julie said she believed the #MeToo movement has empowered women and says her and her friends have grown closer by sharing their own experiences.

She added: ''I've really enjoyed women who have been empowered by the #MeToo movement who don't live in America. That's been really nice to see for me.

''I've grown a lot closer to my friends based on the stories and moments and experiences we've shared with each other because of those conversations that have happened.''

Julie also cited Beyonce as the female celebrity who has inspired her the most, because she admires how the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker manages her hectic life.

She said: ''It's her actions that inspire me more than what she's saying. How she has managed to juggle being a mother, being a wife and being one of the biggest entertainers in the world.''

In a celebration of International Women's Day and as part of the 'Today at Apple' programme, the broadcaster held a session at Apple's Covent Garden store on Thursday (07.03.19) which encouraged women how to ''find their voice'' and express ideas and opinions articulately.

Check out https://www.apple.com/uk/today/collection/made-by-women/ for more information.