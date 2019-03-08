Julie Adenuga would only do a song with her brother Skepta if he was ''amazing'' because she only works with the best artists.
Julie Adenuga would only do a song with her brother Skepta if he was ''better'' then her.
The 30-year-old radio presenter - who is one of the lead DJs for Apple's radio station Beats 1 - says she would only collaborate with her older sibling on a potential record if he was more talented than her, as she quipped she only works with ''amazing artists''.
When asked if she was up for a duet with the grime star, Julie Adenuga exclusively told Bang Showbiz: ''Only if he was better than me. I think I'd be an amazing artist. I'd have to make sure he had good lyrics.
''People who collaborate with me have got to be amazing! I've only collaborated with Kamasi Washington and like FlyLo. It's gotta be levels!''
Meanwhile, Julie said she believed the #MeToo movement has empowered women and says her and her friends have grown closer by sharing their own experiences.
She added: ''I've really enjoyed women who have been empowered by the #MeToo movement who don't live in America. That's been really nice to see for me.
''I've grown a lot closer to my friends based on the stories and moments and experiences we've shared with each other because of those conversations that have happened.''
Julie also cited Beyonce as the female celebrity who has inspired her the most, because she admires how the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker manages her hectic life.
She said: ''It's her actions that inspire me more than what she's saying. How she has managed to juggle being a mother, being a wife and being one of the biggest entertainers in the world.''
In a celebration of International Women's Day and as part of the 'Today at Apple' programme, the broadcaster held a session at Apple's Covent Garden store on Thursday (07.03.19) which encouraged women how to ''find their voice'' and express ideas and opinions articulately.
Check out https://www.apple.com/uk/today/collection/made-by-women/ for more information.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.