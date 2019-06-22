Brooks Laich is ''so excited'' to see Julianne Hough become a mother, after revealing earlier this week they are trying IVF treatment.
The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge and her hockey player spouse recently revealed they are trying IVF treatment in order to start a family of their own after Julianne's battle with endometriosis has made it difficult for her to conceive naturally.
And now, 35-year-old Brooks has said he's certain Julianne, 30, will be a fantastic mother, because she's already a natural when it comes to the other little ones in her family.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Brooks said: ''The way she looks after our dogs, she treats them as her own babies. She cares, she deeply cares, I know that she would be involved heavily in promoting the identity of a child and who they want to be in the world and how they want to show up in the world and supporting their goals and dreams.''
''She does [nurtures] friends and people in our lives already. She does it with our nieces and nephews. She does it with me on a daily basis. I'm so excited to one day see her become a mother.''
Earlier this week, Brooks revealed he and the 'America's Got Talent' judge are exploring IVF, and are now keen on making the subject of fertility struggles less taboo.
He said: ''My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening. I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.''
Brooks also heaped praise on Julianne - whom he tied the knot with in July 2017 - as he says she's got ''the best heart in the world''.
He added: ''Julianne has the best heart in the world - that's her. I view her as such a better person than I am because of the amount of love she has for every living thing in the world.''
