Juice Wrld has died aged 21.

The 'Bandit' rapper passed away on Sunday (08.12.19) at the age of just 21 after suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport, according to TMZ.

Juice - whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins - landed in Chicago on Sunday morning following a flight from California, and witnesses told the news outlet he suffered the seizure whilst walking through the airport.

Law enforcement sources have reported he was bleeding from the mouth when the paramedics arrived on the scene, and although he was still alive when he was rushed to the hospital, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

As of the time of writing, the exact cause of death and the cause of the reported seizure as not yet known.

Juice's major-label career was just starting, and over the past year he had been a feature in many hit singles, following the success of his 2018 summer anthem 'Lucid Dreams', which made it to number two in the charts.

He had worked with the likes of Lil Yachty on a remix of his song 'All Girls Are the Same', Ellie Goulding on their song 'Hate Me', and with Travis Scott, for whom he sang the hook on 'No Bystanders' from his 'Astroworld' album.

Earlier this year, Juice also teamed up with K-pop stars RM and Suga of BTS for the track 'All Night', which featured on the soundtrack of the boy band's mobile game 'BTS World'.

The rapper celebrated his 21st birthday on December 2.

As of the time of writing, his family have not commented publicly on the tragic news of his passing.