Juice WRLD could release an album posthumously.

The 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker tragically passed away last month at the age of just 21 from an accidental overdose but it has now been revealed he has almost 2000 unreleased songs and plenty of material to make an LP.

His team are currently working on a way to pay tribute to the rapper's career, with one option including a musical release of some sort, TMZ reports.

It was revealed last week that Juice WRLD died after suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport and it has now been revealed there was toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his passing.

Juice WRLD's tragic passing devastated his family but his relatives are desperately hoping that his death can help others battling drug addictions.

They said in a statement: ''We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.''

Sources previously claimed the singer and rapper suffered a seizure after swallowing several percocet pills when he learned federal agents were planning to search the private plane he'd taken from Los Angeles to Chicago.

In total, officers found 70 lbs of marijuana, some codeine and three guns on the plane.

Law enforcement sources reported he was bleeding from the mouth when the paramedics arrived on the scene, and although he was still alive when he was rushed to the hospital, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.