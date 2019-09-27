'Judy' director Rupert Goold admitted the movie is ''an invasion of privacy''.

The filmmaker is at the helm of the Judy Garland biopic - which stars Renee Zellweger as the big screen icon, who died from an accidental overdose aged 47 in 1969 - and he has revealed he understands the concerns expressed by her daughter Liza Minnelli.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I mean, if somebody made a movie about my mum, I would go, 'That's not the story I'd tell!'

''It's an invasion of privacy at some level, I suppose. And that's the complexity of being a child of a star, is it's somebody you want to own in an intimate, personal way, yet is sort of in a gaudy way, like, public property.''

While Minnelli has publicly slammed the project in the past, Goold remains hopeful she can be won over if she decides to watch the finished film.

He added: ''I've got a friend, he's a dancer and backing singer who had worked with Liza, and he said, 'The thing about Liza is she's incredibly passionate and emotional but also will really change her view.'

''Not that Liza has been hostile to the movie, particularly, but I have every faith that she'll see it and find it celebratory.''

However, Minnelli has been vocal about the fact she doesn't ''approve'' of the biopic, and previously admitted she has not been in contact with Zellweger about her portrayal.

She wrote last year: ''I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger. I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way.''