Josh Ruben is to direct new horror-comedy 'Werewolves Within', which stars Sam Richardson and Michael Chernus.
Josh Ruben will direct new horror comedy 'Werewolves Within'.
The 'Scare Me' filmmaker is set to helm the upcoming video game spin-off - based on Ubisoft's 2016 virtual reality title of the same name - which is set in a fictitious medieval town where a werewolf is attacking the townspeople, and players must guess who among them is the werewolf in disguise.
According to Deadline, Ruben will direct the movie - which has been adapted by screenwriter Mishna Wolff.
Michael Chernus has been cast in the new film along with 'Veep' actor Sam Richardson, who has also enjoyed roles 'Good Boys' and 'Neighbours 2', as well as an upcoming part in 'The Tomorrow War' with Chris Pratt.
Chernus - who has starred in the likes of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'The Kindergarten Teacher' - will play the role of Pete, who considers himself to be a charmer, but just comes off as an overly friendly sleaze who can get a bit handsy, especially after a glass of Merlot.
The synopsis reads: ''Shenanigans ensue when a massive blizzard isolates a small Vermont town, causing simmering resentments to boil over as the oddball townspeople are one by one picked off by a mysterious creature.''
The project will be produced by Ubisoft Film & Television's Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin and Andrew Liebermann, as well as Vanishing Angle's Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, Benjamin Wiessner and Sam.
Writer Wolff secured a script deal for her pitch at Ubisoft Film & Television's inaugural Women's Film and Television Fellowship.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Will Henry is a New Zealand expat living in New York as a college professor...
Tracy has just started college in New York, and is finding it super difficult to...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
With an attention to documentary detail that makes everything viscerally realistic, this film grabs hold...
Captain Richard Phillips was in command of the US-flagged MV Maersk Alabama cargo ship on...
Captain Richard Phillips never dreamed that his venture on board the US-flagged MV Maersk Alabama...
The CIA is confronted with the consequences of previous events that have taken place involving...
Agents K and J work for the Men In Black, an organisation specialising in hunting...
Agents K and J work for the Men In Black, an organisation specialising in hunting...
Another dark, gloomy drama about home life during wartime, this film features some seriously great...