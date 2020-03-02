Josh O'Connor claims his 'The Crown' co-star Emma Corrin is followed by paparazzi like the real-life Princess Diana.

The 29-year-old actor stars as Prince Charles in the Netflix dramatisation of the royal family, whilst Emma plays Charles' wife Diana, whom he married in 1981 and divorced in 1996, just one year before her 1997 death.

And Josh has claimed industry newcomer Emma, 24, is already starting to feel the pressures of fame, as he says she's been hounded by paparazzi, just as Princess Diana was in the 90s.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Josh said: ''It's something we got really used to. Poor old Emma is so young and it's one of her first jobs.

''So, she's often getting caught by the cameras whereas a lot of old hands know how to run away and hide. There are a lot of images of Emma looking amazing and she's doing an incredible job playing Diana.''

However, Josh is open to the craze surrounding the Netflix show as he believes the attention it receives can ''only be a good thing''.

He added: ''It can only be a good thing. Hopefully, it means people like the show and continue to find royals, that kind of life, fascinating.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the series will come to an end after season five with Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman in portraying Queen Elizabeth II.

And Josh thinks the decision to end the show on season five was influenced in part by the writer Peter Morgan not wanting to catch up to modern times as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to step down from royal duties later this month.

He added: ''I think it was just a realization - they must have had it a while ago - that really the story ends at season five. I don't know where that takes them, but I imagine that it almost reflects the beginning of season one.

''I don't know if this is the reason, but I can't imagine Peter would want to get too close to where we are now.''