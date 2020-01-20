Josh O'Connor thinks the Duchess of Sussex would be ''brilliant'' at playing herself on an upcoming series of 'The Crown'.
Josh O'Connor has backed the Duchess of Sussex to play herself in an upcoming series of 'The Crown'.
The 29-year-old star, who portrays a younger version of Prince Charles in the Netflix series, says he has ''heard'' Meghan - who previously starred in legal drama 'Suits', among other shows, before marrying Prince Harry - is returning to acting, and he has backed her to be ''brilliant'' at portraying herself in a future season of the royal drama.
He said: ''I'm sure she could [play herself]. Yeah, I've heard [she's coming back to acting].
''I'm sure she could do that brilliantly, if anyone could. But I feel like we're certainly not going to be there when they do.''
Meghan may have time to return to acting after she and Harry recently announced they are to to step down as ''senior'' members of the Royal Family.
Josh's 'The Crown' co-star Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, admits she isn't sure why everyone takes such an interest in the Royal Family, but she thinks the drama series is ''very clever''.
Speaking in a joint interview with 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday (19.01.20) at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, she said: ''I mean, maybe it's because they're a very rare institution that seems to have been around for so long and we can never know exactly what's going on behind closed doors.
''Ultimately, they're a family. They're an ordinary family but in extraordinary circumstances. And I think it's been a very extraordinary but very clever piece of drama.
''But it keeps on unfolding, as we know, in real life. But anyway, we're just glad we're in a hit.''
Josh recently admitted he has been inundated with jokes about his ears as a result of playing Charles, whose own large lugs have been the subject of quips over the years.
He said: ''I am glad to be coming to the end of my big ears jokes among my friends.''
And he spent ''months'' eating boiled eggs to prepare for his role as Charles.
He said: ''I ate boiled eggs for months. I am eating quite a lot of them, because that's what Charles does. He eats a lot of boiled eggs.''
