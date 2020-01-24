Josh Klinghoffer says his dismissal from Red Hot Chili Peppers was a ''complete shock'' but also ''not a surprise''.

The 40-year-old guitarist left the band in December to be replaced by John Frusciante, who Josh originally took over from in 2009, and while he is ''happy'' for the 49-year-old musician to be back with the group, Josh admits the news would've been harder to take five years ago.

He said: ''It's absolutely John's place to be in that band. So that's why I'm happy for him, I'm happy that he's back with them.

''If John coming back had happened five years ago, it would have been hard for me, temporally, to weigh [my work] against what they had.

''Now, after 10 years, two tours, and almost three albums of writing, I'm really proud of what I did with them. I feel like we did create something.''

Josh rode his bike over to bassist Flea's house to receive the news of his dismissal, and he told the group - also made up of Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith - that he wishes he could've done something that would've made his departure an ''absolute impossibility''.

Speaking on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, he added: ''They just said, 'We'll get right to it. We've decided to ask John to come back to the band.'

''And I just sat there quiet for a second and I said, 'I'm not surprised.'

''And the only thing I could think to say was, 'I wish I could have done something with you guys, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute impossibility.' ''

Josh recently admitted he has no hard feelings about departing Red Hot Chili Peppers.

When asked whether there were any ''hard feelings'' between him and the Chilis, he replied: ''I don't think so. Not from me.''

Quizzed on what ''lessons'' he will take away from his years in the group, he said: ''Ask me that another time.''