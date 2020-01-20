Josh Klinghoffer says he has no hard feelings about departing Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The 40-year-old guitarist left the band in December to be replaced by John Frusciante, who Josh originally took over from in 2009, and while he doesn't feel aggrieved about his departure, he would prefer to wait a while before reflecting on what he's learnt during his time with the band.

When asked whether there were any ''hard feelings'' between him and the Chilis, he replied: ''I don't think so. Not from me.''

Quizzed on what ''lessons'' he will take away from his years in the group, he said: ''Ask me that another time.''

Josh also admitted he was proud of contributing to 'The Longest Wave' and 'Goodbye Angels'.

When asked what song, riff or solo he is most proud of contributing to, he told Ultimate Guitar: ''From a guitar standpoint? Maybe 'The Longest Wave' or the end of 'Goodbye Angels.' The solo for 'Dark Necessities' is a good one.

''I still have a penchant for the song 'Never Is a Long Time' but no one knows that one.''

His comments come after the band confirmed in December that Josh was exiting the group.

In a statement posted on their Instagram Story, the group wrote: ''The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer.

''Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love.

''We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

''We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.''

And drummer Chad Smith has since confirmed Red Hot Chili Peppers are working on a new album following John's return.

He said: ''Yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We're psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we'll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record.

''We're all real excited to make new music.''

When asked to clarify if the band are in the middle of making a new record, he said: ''Yes. That's all I can say.''

This is the third time John has returned to the band, as he first left in 1992, before returning in 1998 until 2008, although his official exit was confirmed a year later.