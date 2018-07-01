You Me At Six's Josh Franceschi has heaped praise on Arctic Monkeys' opinion-dividing album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino', and says he doesn't think it will stop people going to see them live.
The You Me At Six frontman is full of praise of Alex Turner and co's latest record, which he says has ''sparked'' his ''interest'', and as a fan of the 'R U Mine?' band, he never expected them to attempt to recreate the magic of 2013's 'AM'.
Asked what he thinks of the record, the 27-year-old singer exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I love it. I didn't go into it hoping for 'AM' round two because that is never going to happen.
''I don't think that is going to stop people going to watch them play.
''I hoped they'd written something that sparked my interest.''
The 'Lived a Live' hitmaker says at the end of the day, artists make music that is a ''representative'' of their lives at that time, and fans don't always understand that.
He added: ''Again, it's that thing of people think they know what they want.
''Fans of music need to understand that you are creating something for you, and that is representative of who you are at that time.''
You Me At Six release their new album 'VI' on October 8, and Josh previously compared the band's transition from 'Night People' to their sixth record to Arctic Monkeys' journey from 2009 LP 'Humbug' to 'AM'.
He explained: ''I still stand behind 'Night People' because it's something we've done.
''You know how Arctic Monkeys had 'Humbug' as a stepping stone before 'AM', that's how I feel it was like for us.
''It's a record we had to make and the only record we could have made at that moment in time.
Ultimately, it's what shaped us to make this one, it served a purpose.''
