Joseph Kosinski is being tipped to direct the 'Top Gun' sequel.

The 43-year-old director is believed to be the frontrunner in talks to helm the sequel to the iconic 80s movie starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, after having previously worked with lead actor Cruise when he directed 'Oblivion' in 2013.

According to Variety magazine, Joseph has yet to receive the official offer from Tom - who reportedly met with other directors whilst filming for 'Mission: Impossible 6' - but the filmmaker is believed to be out in front after Tom was impressed with his vision for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Justin Marks was recently linked to the film as the screenwriter behind the sequel which reportedly explores drone technology and the end of the dogfighting era that the original film brought to life.

The original 'Top Gun' movie follows cocky fighter pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Cruise) who is sent to The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where his reckless attitude puts him at odds with the other pilots in particular Tom 'Iceman' Kazanski (Kilmer).

News of the sequel was first confirmed by 54-year-old Tom earlier this week.

Asked if rumours of a sequel were true, he said: ''It's true. You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably next year. You're the first people I've said this to. You asked me, and so I'm telling you it is going to happen.''

And since his confirmation, Val, 57, has taken to Instagram to reassure his former co-star that he's ''still got the moves'' for the role.

Sharing a photo of himself in which he was wearing a t-shirt featuring an illustration of his character and the slogan 'Cool As Ice', Val wrote: ''Friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom - still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it! (sic)''

Rumours of a follow-up to the classic movie have been circulating since 2008, when it was reported Hollywood bosses were keen to resurrect the feature.

A source said at the time: ''The idea is Maverick is at the Top Gun school as an instructor - and this time it is he who has to deal with a cocky new female pilot.''

As of yet, it is unclear whether the plot pitched almost 10 years ago will still be going ahead for the confirmed sequel, or if bosses plan to take the movie down a different route.

The original 'Top Gun' movie was directed by the late Tony Scott - who died in 2012 - and also starred Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt.