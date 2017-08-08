Joseph Gatt has been cast in Tim Burton's live-action remake of the Disney animation 'Dumbo'.

The 42-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actor will play a character named Skellig alongside Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton, Deadline reports.

Burton appeared in a short video at Disney's D23 expo to announce the start of the live-action production and revealed details of the star-studded cast, which will also feature Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins. The movie will also star Roshan Seth, Sharon Rooney and Douglas Reith.

An official plot synopsis for the film revealed Colin will play a former circus star, Holt Farrier, whose life is turned upside down when he returns from the war and is enlisted by a circus owner (DeVito) to care for a newborn elephant with oversized ears.

The circus is struggling, but when Holt's children - Parker and Hobbins - discover the elephant can fly, entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton) and aerial artist Colette (Green) team up to make the creature a star.

The movie - which will also include animated elements - will all be filmed in England and is currently scheduled for release in the US on March 29, 2019.

'Dumbo' is one of the classic Disney films, which tells the story of a ostracised baby elephant who strives to prove his worth after he is mocked for having big ears.

For the live-action adaptation, Ehren Kruger has written the script and is also producing alongside 'Tron: Legacy's' Justin Springer.

This project joins Disney's ever growing franchise of live-action reboots which has seen 'Maleficent', 'Cinderella', 'The Jungle Book' return to screens and most recently, box office smash 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Among the other remakes being lined up are 'The Lion King', 'Mulan' and 'The Little Mermaid'.