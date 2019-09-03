Jorja Smith has had a go at writing a Bond theme.

The 'Blue Lights' singer has revealed she penned a ''pretend'' soundtrack based on the blockbuster spy thriller franchise, but she would actually love to write the official one.

She told The Official Big Top 40: ''That's a dream.

''Yeah I'd love to write a Bond song. I really do.

''I kind of wrote one, like a pretend one, but I do really want to write one, I'd love to.

''I like writing cinematic things. Things for films.

''I always imagine movies in my head sometimes when I'm writing songs.''

Ed Sheeran previously revealed he's written a song ''just in case'' he's asked and his manager, Stuart Camp, recently said he asks him ''every day'' about making it happen.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker is still ''open'' to landing the job for Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' next year, but Stuart claimed producer Barbra Broccoli, who was ''interested'' in him for the gig, and her team don't hold discussions for the theme song until much later on.

He said: ''We met [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli when we played Dublin [in 2017] and they were interested.

''Danny Boyle was attached to the film after that, who made 'Yesterday' [which featured Sheeran], so there was a close connection there.

''Obviously they changed directors but we're still open to it, but they're not even having those conversations yet.''

The Grumpy Old Management owner also denied claims that the 28-year-old pop superstar is Daniel's ''favourite act'' and that's it's already a done and dusted deal, but said it's definitely something Ed wants to tick off his bucket list.

He continued: ''Ed asks me [about it] every day. ''And I say, 'The thing they do last is the music'.

''Those [stories] that said he's Daniel Craig's favourite act and it's all happening aren't true.

''It's certainly something he'd want to do though, it's a box that's still to be ticked, for sure.''