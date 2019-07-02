Jorja Smith wanted her Glastonbury Festival 2019 make-up to look ''natural'' and ''complement'' her outfit.

The 22-year-old R&B singer - who was recently named Dior's new make-up ambassador - made her debut at Worthy Farm last weekend (29.06.19), and the star worked with her go-to beauty guru Carol Lopez Reid to create a ''soft'' and ''minimal'' look that would work with her brightly coloured sequinned jumpsuit and big hair.

Carol said: ''Her outfit was bold and her hair was big, so to create balance we went with a look that's defining and fresh, with colours that would complement the whole look and her complexion.

''Glastonbury is a huge show so she wanted to feel like herself. Her signature look is fresh and glowy, she doesn't like anything too harsh or heavy. We blend and buff products into her skin so it's all soft and has no harsh edges.

''She loves minimal make-up looks, that enhance her natural beauty and amazing skin.''

And the A-List make-up artist went on to admit that Jorja wanted a beauty look that would ''emphasise'' her ''glowing skin'' on stage.

She told British Vogue: ''Jorja wanted something soft and defining, a neutral look that complimented her bold outfit and emphasised her glowing skin.''

Carol also broke down a few of the products she used to keep Jorja looking flawless under the stage lights.

She added: ''We use powders to knock back shine under eyes, around the nose and in between the brows, which could make Jorja look oily on camera.

''Sometimes I'll add a bit of the Dior Capture Youth Glow Booster Age-Delay Illuminating Serum on a wet beauty blender over the highlights too, so that it's really popping under the lights. We need to use products that are smudge proof and long lasting.''