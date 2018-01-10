Jorja Smith says Stormzy kept her waiting in the studio before recording their collaboration.

The 20-year-old singer teamed up with the chart-topping rapper on their new single 'Let Me Down', but has revealed that the grime star - whose real name is Michael Owuo - was late arriving to their music-making session.

She shared: ''Stormzy was so late.''

But Jorja - who is the recipient of the 2018 BRITS Critics' Choice Award - has promised her fans that, in the end, the wait was proven to be worthwhile.

Speaking to Beat 1's Julie Adenuga, Jorja explained: ''It was cool, because his verse made up for it. He is sick. The track ... it's magic.''

Drake's protege also spoke about her approach in the studio, revealing she'll often make little mistakes during recording, because she enjoys ''a live performance''.

She said: ''I like live-sounding things.

''I like a live performance, so I make like little mistakes, because that's what makes perfect, the mistakes.''

As well as being a big fan of Stormzy, Jorja is also a huge admirer of Amy Winehouse and hopes to make a similar mark in the music industry to the late star.

The singer admitted she envied the music icon for penning one song in particular from her debut studio album 'Frank'.

She explained: ''There's none of her songs that I skip. My favourite is 'I Wish You Sent Me Flying'. I wish I wrote that.''

And like her idol, Jorja is determined to make heartfelt music during her career.

The British star reflected: ''I want to be a voice people listen to and feel good or sad, or whatever.

''I get loads of messages from people telling me they've been helped through some bad relationship when they've listened to my song. That's what I want to do.''