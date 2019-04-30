Jorja Smith has been named Dior's new make-up ambassador.

The 21-year-old R&B singer is known for her luminous complexion on and off camera, and now the star has teamed up with the luxury French brand to ''lend them'' her ''stylish beauty'' for upcoming editorial and digital projects, and will be working closely with the Creative Image Director for Dior Make-Up, Peter Philips.

In a statement, Dior said: ''This collaboration is an opportunity for the young prodigy of British soul, with her velvety voice and powerful lyrics, to experience the intense, multi-faceted creative world of Dior Make-Up.

''Smith will lend Dior her stylish beauty and modern freshness for unique editorial and digital projects in partnership with Peter Philips, Creative Image Director for Dior Make-Up.''

The 'Teenage Fantasy' songstress explained that beauty in 2019 means being ''comfortable in [her] own skin'' and embracing her flaws.

Jorja said: ''[Beauty in 2019 is about] being comfortable in your skin, and knowing that your imperfections make you perfect. You have to realise that you've got flaws and they're fine - they just make you who you are.''

And Jorja is a particular fan of Dior's foundation because it gives her a dewy ''glow''.

She added: ''I really love foundation! And I like that Dior has skincare in its products. Normally I just do a skin base, with a nice highlight and bronzer, then sometimes blusher, eyebrows and eyes - I like looking like me. I like dewy stuff - I like looking glowy and fresh.''

The 'Lost & Found' hitmaker also opened up about how she has attended several photoshoots where she has not been able to fit into clothes given to her, however the star insisted that it has made her more confident about her body.

Speaking to ELLE UK's June issue - which is on sale from Thursday (02.05.19) - she added: ''I've definitely [felt more confident wearing certain things as you've got a bit older], yeah. When I first moved to London from Walsall, I remember once telling my manager that I didn't ever wear shorts or skirts. Photo shoots have kind of helped, because I do so many shoots where they only have clothes in sample sizes available, and I'm not sample size.

''Having to deal with not really fitting into certain clothes taught me a lot. If I was 15, I would have been so upset. But you just have to wear what you're comfortable in.''