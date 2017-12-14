Jorja Smith first met Drake when she was buying tampons and wine gums at The Co-op supermarket.

The 'One Dance' rapper's 20-year-old protégé - who teamed up with Drake for the track 'Get Together' from his 2016 'More Life' mixtape - was just causally buying essential items at the store in Birmingham, England, where he was performing, when the 31-year-old hunk casually walked in.

Speaking to Luke Franks about being 2018's recipient of the BRITs Critics' Choice Award and her first encounter with the hip-hop star, Jorja shared: ''He came because I was at the Birmingham show and he came to The Co-op. I was buying Wine Gums and tampons and he came in and the guy that worked there - I went to church with him - he was like 'what?' he saw (Drake) walking in, and I was like 'hey.' He was like what the hell is Drake doing in the Co-op?''

Jorja beat off stiff competition from London rapper Stefflon Don and R&B star Mabel to receive the prestigious accolade.

The trio recently performed at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London for the BRITs.

Jorja sung 'Teenage Fantasy', Stefflon did her French Montana feature 'Hurtin' Me', whilst Mabel did 'Finders Keepers'.

Jorja previously said of her prize: ''I cannot believe it, it's been an unforgettable 2017 during which I've fulfilled so many of my dreams and this is such a special way to end the year... and to be part of an all-female shortlist alongside Mabel and Stefflon Don, who've both had incredible 2017s, makes it even better! There's lots more to come in 2018 from all of us and I will do my best to make it another memorable year!''

BRITs Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley added:

''The Critics' Choice Award has an incredible track record of showcasing some of the most exciting up-and-coming artists for the last ten years. Jorja Smith has a huge future ahead of her and looks set to follow in the footsteps of the most successful past Critics' Choice winners.''

Since its inception in 2008 - when Adele won - the Critics' Choice Award has helped launch the careers of the likes of Florence + The Machine, Jessie J, Emeli Sande, Tom Odell, Sam Smith, Jack Garratt and this year's winner Rag 'n' Bone Man.

The 2018 BRIT Awards, sponsored by Mastercard, takes place on February 21 at London's The O2 arena