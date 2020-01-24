Jorja Smith has admitted no amount of beauty products can make her feel beautiful if she is not feeling ''confident'' on the inside.
The BRIT Award-winner - who released her debut album 'Lost & Found' to acclaim in 2018, and has collaborated with the likes of Drake and Stormzy - has admitted that no amount of beauty products will make her feel good about herself unless she is feeling ''confident''.
In an interview with Allure magazine, she said: ''I feel the most beautiful when I'm feeling confident about myself.
''If I'm not feeling my absolute best, I like to workout because going to the gym, running, and spending time with myself always makes me feel better.
''If I see my friends, they always make me feel good about myself.
''Beauty is an inside-out job, you have to feel good on the inside first.''
The 'Blue Lights' hitmaker also revealed that she is a huge fan of hot yoga and a good hydrating face mask when she is travelling.
She said: ''I love hot yoga because I like having steam.
''Steam is good for my skin because it gives me a really nice glow.
''And I like face masks, especially when I'm going on a plane because my skin gets really dry.
''I stick with clay and hydrating masks.''
The 22-year-old beauty also shared that when it comes to fragrances, she is a huge fan of ''sexy smells'' by night, and in the daytime, her favourite is Dior's Hypnotic Poison.
She added to the publication: ''With fragrances, I like to smell sexy.
''At night, I like loud, dark, woody, sexy smells because I feel like it suits me.
''I have day perfumes, too.
''Like Dior Hypnotic Poison ($62), which is my favourite. It's sweet and very vanilla-ey--it's quite a soft smell.''
