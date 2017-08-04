Jorge Gutierrez is reportedly on board for the new 'Lego Movie' spin-off 'The Billion Brick Race'.

The 'Book of Life' filmmaker is said to be taking on directing duties and is to develop the spin-off movie from the Warner Bros. franchise after Jason Segal and 'Iron Man 3' co-writer Drew Pearce backed down from sharing the job.

The film has been in development since the idea was first pitched to the studio in 2015, who preferred to wait and see what it became before adding a release date to it and the movie is now slated for release in February 2019.

Mike Mitchell, who helmed the original movie, is overseeing the sequel and replaced Rob Schrab on the project.

Producers are Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Roy Lee, with Chris McKay and Jill Wilfert of LEGO executive producing it.

Lord and Miller were recently dropped by Disney and Lucasfilm for the upcoming spin-off Han Solo movie through creative differences and were replaced by Ron Howard, but it appears they are back on board for the next instalment in the LEGO movie universe.

Since the success of 'The LEGO Movie', which grossed nearly $470 million worldwide in 2014 and starred Chris Pratt as the leading character Emmet, the studios have been spurred to develop 'The LEGO Batman Movie', which opened in February this year.

The film, although not as successful as the original, grossed just over $370 million worldwide.

Warner Bros. also are releasing a movie based around the hit toy range and TV series 'LEGO Ninjango' expected to hit cinemas in October.