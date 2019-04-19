Jordyn Woods says she will ''always'' love Kylie Jenner.

The 21-year-old star and her former BFF have fallen out after Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson - who was dating Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 11-month-old daughter True at the time - and while she is staying tight lipped about the incident, she admitted she still cares for her friend.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the model was asked if she would rekindle her friendship with Kylie, and she simply responded: ''I have love for everyone''.

After her mum Elizabeth shouted ''We love Kylie'', Jordyn added: ''Always.''

Meanwhile, she also revealed how much the support she has been given from the likes of family friends Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith during such a difficult period.

She said: ''Honestly, the whole world's support is amazing.''

Her comments come after it was previously reported that her energy is focused on spending time with her loved ones and furthering her career.

A source said: ''Jordyn is doing great and has been in high spirits. She's still being her fun-loving self and has been enjoying spending time with her family, friends and focusing on her career.''

Previously, Jordyn dubbed her kiss with Tristan as a drunken mistake.

She said: ''I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just - we're all together. We're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we're all in plain sight.

''It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb move ... If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career.''