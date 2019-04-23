Jordyn Woods was ''bullied by the world'' after the Tristan Thompson scandal.

The 21-year-old model and television personality says she was picked on by everyone after she kissed the basketball player, who was dating her friend Khloe Kardashian at the time.

Speaking at the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria, she said on the panel: ''My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it's like being a black woman - in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.''

Jordyn had previously revealed that the scandal has been tough on her family as she has received death threats and her 12-year-old sister cannot go to school because of safety concerns.

She explained: ''The crazy thing is, the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat, I didn't eat for days. I couldn't look at my phone, even. I just tried to sleep and hope that I'd wake up and this wouldn't be true. Every time you refresh the page it's another person bullying, or wishing death upon me, or telling me something like, 'Your father deserved to die.'

''I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don't think I deserved this. It's just, it's not fair. If I was a weak person, I would have hurt myself. It's even hard for me to say this ... everyone's safety is now ... we can't leave the house. My brother can't go to work. My sister can't go to school. She's 12 years old. My mother can't even go to the grocery store.''