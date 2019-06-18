Jordyn Woods wants to move on from her Tristan Thompson kissing scandal.

The 21-year-old model locked lips with the basketball player earlier this year, prompting his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian to end their relationship, but she now wants everyone connected to the situation to put things behind them.

Jordyn - who moved out of the house she shared with Khloe's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, in the wake of the scandal - said: ''Life moves on. Money doesn't stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.

''I've been staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy.''

The problems between Khloe and Tristan - who have 14-month-old daughter True together - will be addressed in the upcoming two-part 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' finale and while Jordyn is ready for the famous family to share their ''truth'', she also hopes she will ''shine'' in the episodes.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth.''

Asked how she thinks she'll be depicted, she added: ''Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine.''

Jordyn has enjoyed a number of new opportunities recently and is keeping a ''positive'' attitude.

She said: ''I was on 'Grown-ish'. That comes out next month, and, yeah, hopefully more stuff is coming soon.

''Hopefully, the sky's the limit. [I'm] trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me.

''I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible.''