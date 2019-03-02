Jordyn Woods says the Tristan Thompson scandal made her see who her real friends are.
The 21-year-old model has been publicly blasted by former friends including Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq after it emerged that she had kissed Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan at a house party last month.
However, Jordyn insisted no one has reached out privately to her about the scandal.
Speaking to Jada Pinkett-Smith on 'Red Table Talk', she said: ''I get to see everyone's true colours now. You have my phone number, you could have called or texted me a mean text, but I guess if everything's social now, that's how people handle things.
''I am shocked about being bullied by people that just a week before were telling me how much they loved me. I can tell you one thing, 90 per cent of these people were not my friends.''
Jordyn also revealed the scandal has been tough on her family as she has received death threats and her 12-year-old sister cannot go to school because of safety concerns.
She said: ''The crazy thing is, the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat, I didn't eat for days. I couldn't look at my phone, even. I just tried to sleep and hope that I'd wake up and this wouldn't be true. Every time you refresh the page it's another person bullying, or wishing death upon me, or telling me something like, 'Your father deserved to die.' I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don't think I deserved this. It's just, it's not fair.
''If I was a weak person, I would have hurt myself. It's even hard for me to say this ... everyone's safety is now ... we can't leave the house. My brother can't go to work. My sister can't go to school. She's 12 years old. My mother can't even go to the grocery store.''
