Jordyn Woods filmed a Rick Ross music video as a tribute to her late father.

The 21-year-old model and her mother Elizabeth recently met rapper Rick, 43, when Jordyn was filming an episode of VH1's 'Hip Hop Squares'.

TMZ reports that Elizabeth mentioned her late husband John - who died in 2017 after a battle with cancer - was a huge fan of Rick and they all exchanged numbers and kept in touch.

Rick later contacted Jordyn and asked her to star in his latest music video.

After John died in 2017, Jordyn took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father.

She wrote: ''Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late.

''I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always.(sic)''

And Jordyn's former best friend Kylie Jenner donated $10,000 to the family, to help towards the cost of his outstanding medical bills.

Elizabeth set up a GoFundMe page, with the description: ''This hit us from nowhere.

''We are emotionally, mentally and financially impacted and are still aware of how this devastating loss will truly impact on our family.

''As we begin to plan for John's services, we are still saddles with a portion of his medical expenses.''

Kylie gave the family a fifth of the amount they needed, which was $50,000.

Alongside her donation, the beauty business owner wrote: ''I love you guys very much.''

Jordyn and Kylie have since fallen out after Jordyn kissed Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

After she was ditched by the Kardashian-Jenner family, Jordyn turned to Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith for help, as Will was a close friend of her late father.