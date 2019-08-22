Jordyn Woods started painting and doing puzzles after the kissing scandal came out.

The 21-year-old model famously hit the headlines earlier this year when it emerged that she had locked lips with her friend Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she has 16-month-old daughter True, at a house party.

The incident led to the brunette beauty falling out with her best friend Kylie Jenner - who is the half-sister of Khloe - and receiving a barrage of abuse online, but she distracted her mind by ''staying in'' and taking up some new hobbies with her family.

Speaking to Teen Vogue magazine, she said: ''When all this stuff [the kissing scandal with Tristan] happened, I stayed in and I started a lot of hobbies.''

Although she was devastated when the Kardashian/Jenner clan cut her out of their lives, Jordyn didn't feel like it was a ''break up'' as she has experienced more ''intense'' things happen - like losing her father John Woods to cancer in 2017.

She explained: ''The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father. Everything doesn't feel as intense as that.

''Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and... life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That's part of the process.''

Jordyn is now trying to ''figure out'' who she is and discover her ''self-worth''.

She said: ''Everyone is trying to figure out what I'm doing but, to be honest, I don't know what I'm doing. I'm finding my self worth.

''At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don't let anyone define you.

''Identity is something everyone struggles with. Everyone wants to fit in and find their place, and it's so hard sometimes. Everyone tries to be the same person because they don't know who they are.''