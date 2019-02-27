Jordyn Woods is set to appear on 'Red Table Talk' following allegations that she kissed Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old model has been facing infidelity accusations after she allegedly got close to NBA star Tristan at a party, whilst he was in a relationship with Khloe - with whom he has 10-month-old daughter True - who is the sister of her best friend Kylie Jenner.

And in order to discuss her side of the story, Jordyn is set to be making an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk' which will air on March 1.

Jordyn posted a video of herself walking onto the set on her Instagram story on Tuesday (26.02.19) to confirm she would be taking part.

However, the Kardashian family are said to be ''upset'' with the idea of her appearance on the show, as they feel she should be dealing with the issues ''privately'' instead of expressing her thoughts publicly.

A source said: ''The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn's 'Red Table Talk' interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly.''

And the source believes that if Jordyn doesn't ''handle this the right way'', she could end up severing her friendship with Kylie for good.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she'll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way.

''If Jordyn doesn't handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone.''

Meanwhile, Jordyn recently moved out of Kylie's home following the drama, as she wants to give the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star some space.

An insider said: ''Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn. Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family. Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.''