Jordyn Woods still hasn't spoken to her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner after she smooched her half-sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend last year.

The 22-year-old curvy model was cut off by the Kardashian-Jenner clan after it emerged that she had locked lips with Tristan Thompson - the father of Khloe's 22-month-old daughter True - at a party in 2019 and, although she tried hard to make amends after the scandal, Jordyn has decided to focus on her career this year.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''Jordyn's position now is she's going to just let it be what it is. She said what she had to say.

''She's working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up. She's not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.''

Although Jordyn no longer speaks to the famous reality TV family, Tristan - who has never shared his side of the scandal - is desperate to get Khloe back.

At the moment, the former lovers remain amicable for the sake of their daughter.

An insider said: ''Tristan is very charming and sweet to Khloé. She always wanted to keep her family together because of True. Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her. She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him. Who knows what will happen in the future though. Right now she is focused on just getting along with him so they can have the best family time together with True.''

At the end of last year, Khloe, 35, admitted she was happy to say goodbye to 2019.

The curvaceous star reflected on a turbulent 12 months in a lengthy post on her Instagram page as she marked the start of 2020.

Khloe - whose post features video clips and photos from last year - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''2019, Im happily saying goodbye

''They tell you that you shouldn't look back but I'm going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It's OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.

''We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily. (sic)''