Jordyn Woods won't be ''defined'' by anyone else and thinks it is important to ''stay true'' to herself.
The 21-year-old star - who was embroiled in scandal earlier this year when she kissed Tristan Thompson, the then-partner of her friend Khloe Kardashian - refuses to be ''defined'' by anyone else and has learned her ''purpose is bigger'' than she is.
Asked how she stays mentally positive, she told People magazine: ''You just have to fully live every emotion that you go through, and understand that your purpose is bigger than you.
''You define who you are, nothing else. Just really stay true to yourself and keep positive people around you. If you can understand that life happens for you and not against you, you can really remain positive.''
Jordyn made her TV debut in 'Grown-ish' on Wednesday (24.07.19) as freshman Dee and she's hoping to be invited back to the show again in the future.
She said: ''We played games to kill the time and it was a really positive environment.
''I would love to hopefully come back to the show one day.''
And the model praised the rest of the cast, including Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Luka Sabbat, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Deon Cole, for helping her to feel comfortable in her first acting role.
She said: ''I'm interested in trying everything, and when the opportunity arose, I felt 'Grown-ish' was a very positive platform and very on-brand and something that would be a nice intro into the acting world. So I was pretty excited about that as my first role.
''Being on set was a lot of fun and we made the best out of it and the other cast members were so nice and super inviting and encouraging. They knew it was my first time and it helped me feel confident about the role I was playing.''
And now the 'Life of Kylie' star is keen to do even more acting in the future.
She said: ''I would love to do more acting. Hopefully, always be me with make-up and clothing but I would love to keep the ball rolling on acting and keep going!''
