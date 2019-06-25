Jordyn Woods is launching a capsule collection with boohoo on Wednesday (26.06.19).

The 21-year-old reality TV star has teamed up with the online fashion retailer for a second time, following the success of her 2016 range, to launch a size-inclusive line - named boohoo x Jordyn Woods - and the star wanted to make sure her new collection ''reflected'' her own personal style and also ''empowers'' women to ''dream big''.

In a statement, she said: ''I'm so excited to be given the opportunity to co-design a second collection with boohoo.

''I've always been a huge fan of the brand and feel so fortunate to be part of the boohoo family. With my new collection, I wanted to offer size inclusive pieces with designs that reflect my personal style. I hope this collection empowers women and encourages them to dream big.''

The collection will feature an assortment of women's ready-to-wear styles including colourful blazers, chic jumpsuits, matching two-piece sets, and high slit dresses. The garments will be available in sizes 6-28 and retail between £8 - £40.

Jordyn co-designed the 60-piece collection, including a range of size inclusive ready-to-wear pieces designed to make every girl feel confident and empowered from day to night, and Carol Kane, who is the Co-Founder of boohoo.com, thinks the model is ''everything'' the brand ''embodies''.

Kane added: ''We're excited to announce our second global partnership with American model and celebrity, Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn is everything the boohoo girl embodies, and we are thrilled to be working with her once again. Shot in her hometown in Los Angeles, the latest collection showcases Jordyn's incredible style and personality with fun ready-to-wear pieces that are made for all body shapes and sizes, in keeping with the inclusive spirit of boohoo.''

The boohoo x Jordyn Woods collection will be available globally on June 26, 2019 on boohoo.com.