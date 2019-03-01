Jordyn Woods has dubbed her kiss with Tristan Thompson as a drunken mistake.

The 21-year-old model was spotted kissing the basketball player - who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time - at a party and she has blamed the tryst on making ''dumb moves'' whilst she was intoxicated.

She said: ''I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just - we're all together. We're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we're all in plain sight. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.''

Jordyn - who is best friends with Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - wishes she would have told Khloe ''the truth from the beginning'' and now wants to do the best for Khloe.

She said: ''If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career.''

Jordyn also insists it wasn't a publicity stunt and has ended up with ''real people'' getting hurt.

Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Red Table Talk', she shared: ''Unfortunately, I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt but it's real and real people are hurting.''