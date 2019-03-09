Jordyn Woods has returned to Instagram following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old model has recently been on a break from the photo-sharing platform after kissing Tristan at a party last month, which led to his split from Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his ten-month-old daughter True.

Alongside a photo of her new haircut, Jordyn wrote: ''If you're reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday (sic)''

On Friday (08.03.19), Jordyn also liked a photo of Kylie Jenner - who is Khloe's half-sister and Jordyn's long-time friend - on Instagram.

Despite their recent split, an insider has claimed that Khloe and Tristan - who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA - remain ''on the same page'' when it comes to co-parenting their daughter.

The high-profile duo ''have their issues'' - but they are determined to do everything possible to give their daughter the best upbringing possible.

A source said: ''Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't.

''Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe.

''Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time.''