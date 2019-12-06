Jordyn Woods is offering ''positive vibrations'' after Khloe Kardashian declared she had forgiven her and Tristan Thompson.

The 35-year-old reality TV star was left devastated in February when her then-partner - the father of her 20-month-old daughter True - kissed family friend Jordyn, 22, at a house party but Khloe revealed on Thursday (05.12.19) she doesn't hold a grudge and has no resentment towards either of them.

And hours after Khloe made her declaration, Jordyn re-shared a quote on her Instagram Stories which read: ''Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you.''

She then tweeted, ''Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s**t daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations.''

Khloe had insisted life is too short to hold a grudge or ''hold onto hate''.

Speaking on Instagram Stories, she said: ''I'm seeing a lot of commentary about last week's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I'm sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I'm frustrated that people try to create something that's not really there.

''I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.

''I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative.

''Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I'm also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I'm also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn't mean I have to be their best friend. I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life. Regardless of what they have done or not done to me.

''The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I'm seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking 'why don't I keep that same energy with Jordyn?'

''That message is for Jordyn. It's for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I'm talking only about Tristan.

''This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy! (sic)''