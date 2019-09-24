Jordyn Woods opened up about the ''ups and downs'' as she marked her birthday.

The model turned 22 on Monday (23.09.19) and she marked the occasion with an Instagram post, where she seemingly referenced her fall out with the Kardashians and Jenners after she kissed Khloe Kardashian's then boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Sharing a picture of herself when she was younger, Jordyn captioned it: ''Can I be this little again? Birthdays have always been very emotional for me. It's a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far. I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who's supposed to be there when you're up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes ... this is just the beginning.. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Jordyn previously admitted she thinks it was ''unfortunate'' that the Tristan kissing scandal was so ''public'' and she can now learn from her ''mistake''.

She said: ''It's not about public statements for me and it's unfortunate that something so private had to happen publicly ... Let's stick together.

''The world is so crazy. Our politics, our wars, our this, that and the other, the last thing we need is to start going against each other about things on social media. Let's be better humans and learn from our mistakes.''

The 'Life of Kylie' star - who has been estranged from her best friend, Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner, as a result of the kiss - admitted it has been tough having to ''grow up'' in the public eye but she knows things could be worse.

She added: ''I don't know what's next. Knowing me, I might wake up one day and be like, 'I'm moving to Peru!' I've had to grow up in front of everyone's eyes - between losing my dad, this, relationships, whatever it is. I've had to deal with so much, [but] my life could be way worse.''