Jordyn Woods would be ''OK'' if Kylie Jenner didn't want to reconcile.

The former best friends fell out when Jordyn confessed to kissing Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson but neither Jordyn or Kylie are looking to rush into getting their friendship back on track.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''This vacation makes it kind of clear that [Kylie and Jordyn] are moving on and doing what they have to do to move on with their lives. It is what it is. The writing's on the wall. Jordyn would love to be back on the same page with Kylie and love to have their friendship back, but she kind of has the attitude, 'I'm a grown woman.' She's just worried about what she has to get done. If Kylie wants to get back, great. If not, OK.''

Kylie previously confessed she ''needed to grow'' without Jordyn.

Asked if she misses her former best friend, she said on a clip from the family's reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians': ''I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason - for me, for you, for her, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn, I don't need anything else.' And I feel like there's a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others.''

Jordyn previously claimed that the friends she expected to be around her weren't.

She said: ''The crazy thing is, the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat, I didn't eat for days. I couldn't look at my phone, even. I just tried to sleep and hope that I'd wake up and this wouldn't be true. Every time you refresh the page it's another person bullying, or wishing death upon me, or telling me something like, 'Your father deserved to die.' I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don't think I deserved this. It's just, it's not fair.''