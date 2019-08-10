Jordyn Woods thinks it's ''unfortunate'' her Tristan Thompson kissing scandal was so ''public''.

The 21-year-old model caused a stir earlier this year when she locked lips with the basketball player while he was in a relationship with her friend Khloe Kardashian - who has daughter True, 14 months, with the sportsman - but she hopes the situation can now play out behind closed doors and she can learn from her ''mistake''.

She said: ''It's not about public statements for me and it's unfortunate that something so private had to happen publicly...

''Let's stick together. The world is so crazy. Our politics, our wars, our this, that and the other, the last thing we need is to start going against each other about things on social media. Let's be better humans and learn from our mistakes.''

The 'Life of Kylie' star - who has been estranged from her best friend, Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner, as a result of the kiss - admitted it has been tough having to ''grow up'' in the public eye but she knows things could be worse.

She told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I don't know what's next. Knowing me, I might wake up one day and be like, 'I'm moving to Peru!'

''I've had to grow up in front of everyone's eyes - between losing my dad, this, relationships, whatever it is. I've had to deal with so much, [but] my life could be way worse.''

Despite having almost 10 million followers on Instagram, Jordyn insisted she is a private person and that made it harder when the scandal broke as she doesn't feel people know who she really is.

She said: ''I don't really care to share my whole life on social media, because certain things are special and once you share it, you open yourself up to people's opinions.

''People got to see me at my most vulnerable moment without even really knowing me, because I don't showcase who I am, really.''