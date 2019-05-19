Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner's house.

The 21-year-old model fell out with the Kardashian Jenner family after she kissed Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson earlier this year and after the big fall out, Jordyn has now moved out.

Jordyn - who used to be best friends with Kylie - was living in the reality star's guest house and picked up most of her things a couple of weeks ago.

However, TMZ reports that Jordyn was reportedly called to remove the rest of her stuff after ''somebody else in the family'' noticed Jordyn's things were still there and thought ''it was ridiculous and disrespectful ... like she was using Kylie's pad for storage''.

Jordyn had previously claimed she was ''bullied by the world'' after the Tristan scandal and it had a big effect on her family too.

She said: ''My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it's like being a black woman - in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.''

And in another interview, she added: ''The crazy thing is, the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat, I didn't eat for days. I couldn't look at my phone, even. I just tried to sleep and hope that I'd wake up and this wouldn't be true. Every time you refresh the page it's another person bullying, or wishing death upon me, or telling me something like, 'Your father deserved to die.' I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don't think I deserved this. It's just, it's not fair.''