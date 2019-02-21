Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner's house.

The brunette beauty has agreed to give her best friend some ''space'' following rumours she has been unfaithful with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of the Kylie Cosmetics guru's half-sister Khloe Kardashian, and will be returning to live with her mom.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn. Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family.

''Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.''

While the rumours haven't been officially confirmed, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West has unfollowed both Jordyn and Tristan on Instagram.

Khloe - who has 10-month-old daughter True with the basketball player - previously used her own Instagram account to comment on a report about the 27-year-old NBA star's alleged infidelity.

Responding to a post on Hollywood Unlocked that claimed Jordyn had stayed at Tristan's house until 7am after a house party, Khloe responded with a series of shouting emojis, but the image is often used when agreeing with a statement.

What's more, her close friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen also responded to the post with more positive messages, seemingly supporting the idea of Tristan being exposed for his alleged cheating.

Malika wrote: ''STRONG FACTS! (sic)''

Whilst Larsa simply added: ''Amen!''

However, Tristan seemingly branded the report as ''fake'' as moments after the post was uploaded, he tweeted - and then deleted - the words ''FAKE NEWS (sic)''.

It was previously claimed Kylie felt ''very torn'' over what to do about Jordyn.

A source said: ''The whole family is writing Jordyn off. [Kylie's been] in denial for days. She is very torn on how to handle the situation. Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can't believe it.''

Khloe - who has had to deal with the pain of being cheated on before after Tristan was seen getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True - is ''shocked'' by Jordyn's betrayal.

An insider added: ''She heard it from multiple people and doesn't believe him for a second. She is angry more than she is sad. And she's shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.''

Tristan and Jordyn apparently got close when they went with a ''group with mutual friends'' to see Drake and went back to Tristan's for an after party.

The source previously said: ''Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point. Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her. Jordyn stayed at Tristan's house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy. They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it ... You could tell they were into each other.''