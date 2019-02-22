Jordyn Woods has made her first public appearance since she kissed Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and has thanked her fans for their support through ''everything that's going on''.
Jordyn Woods has made her first public appearance since she kissed Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The 21-year-old model and television personality stepped out at an event on Thursday (21.02.19) to launch her new line of Eylure false eyelashes.
Whilst she didn't specifically mention the drama, she thanked people for supporting her through ''everything that's going on''.
Speaking to the guests, she said: ''Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that's going on. It's been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I've been working on for over nine months right now.''
Jordyn was recently told to move out of her best friend Kylie Jenner's house.
A source said: ''Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn. Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family. Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.''
Tristan and Jordyn got close when they went with a ''group with mutual friends'' to see Drake and went back to Tristan's for an after party.
The insider previously said: ''Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point. Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her. Jordyn stayed at Tristan's house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy. They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it ... You could tell they were into each other.''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
With her new album 'Head Above Water' out this February, Avril Lavigne teams up with Nicki Minaj for a new song entitled 'Dumb Blonde'.
'Won't Let Go' is the first single of the year for London-based folk-rock musician Jamie N Commons, and it's quite the departure from his early sound.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.