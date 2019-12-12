Jordyn Woods has admitted the last 12 months have been the ''greatest teacher ever''.

The 22-year-old model-and-actress was at the centre of a scandal earlier this year when it emerged she'd kissed her friend Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and though she didn't directly address the incident and it's aftermath, she admitted she's ''learned and grown'' a lot in 2019.

She told 'Extra': ''The longest, shortest year of my life. It's been a year of growth, a lot of learning... But that's what life's about, I feel like it's about learning and growing, life experiences teach you so much.

''It's been fun, it's been stressful, it's been the greatest teacher ever.''

Jordyn gave her side of the story on 'Red Table Talk' and even undertook a lie detector test and she's thankful for the support from host Jada Pinkett Smith, her husband Will Smith and the rest of their family.

She said: ''It's crazy how life comes together... The support from everyone is amazing, and I'm sure if there is any advice or anything that I need they're just a phone call away.''

Jordyn is currently focused on her work and is excited about her new role in BET movie 'Sacrifice'.

She said of her character: ''She's a superstar who gets caught up in a kind of domestic relationship with abuse. She ends up in the hospital and everyone is trying to figure out exactly what happened because she is in a coma.''

And work on set has been made easier thanks to the support of her co-star, Paula Patton.

Jordyn said: ''She is a natural. She is so sweet. She comes on set and literally says hello to everyone.

''When it's your first job and you are working alongside people like her, it makes everything so much better.''