Jordyn Woods has landed her first acting job.
The 21-year-old reality star - who hit the headlines when she kissed Tristan Thompson whilst he was still dating her friend Khloe Kardashian - has reportedly landed a role on Freeform's show 'grown-ish'.
Jordyn is expected to play student Dee, who is described as a ''sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability'', sharing most of her scenes with Aaron (Trevor Jackson).
Jordyn previously revealed she wants to stay ''true to [herself]'' and not worry about anyone else's opinion of her, as she admits she feels ''pressure'' to look a ''certain way'' because she lives her life in the spotlight.
Explaining how she tries not to worry too much about other people's standards and expectations, she said: ''I feel pressure now more than ever to look a certain way because people are paying close attention to what I do. But I'm trying to stay true to myself because why should we have to live up to other people's standards? Why let someone else set the bar? You create the standard you want for your life and as long as you're happy, it doesn't matter what anyone else says or how they feel.''
Jordyn previously revealed she was ''bullied by the world'' after the Tristan scandal.
She explained: ''My sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it's like being a black woman - in a just society, how we can be so disrespected.''
