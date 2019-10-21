Jordyn Woods is not ''picky'' when it comes men - but they must have ''good skin and teeth.''

The 22-year-old model - whose last tryst with a man in public was when she kissed her friend Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this year - is on the hunt for a lover but she has a whole list of things they must have before she'll give them the time of day.

Speaking in her new YouTube video, the brunette beauty said: ''I am single.

''It sounds cliché, but someone who is driven, someone who is passionate, someone that wants to be the best at what they do. Someone that is intelligent. I cannot stand not being able to have a conversation with someone. And that's the case with a lot of these guys out here. They don't know how to hold a conversation. I'm not trying to waste my time.

''Good sense of humuor, some style would be nice.

''The list could go on, I'm not picky, but good skin, nice teeth.''

However, before anyone is allowed to take Jordyn out, her sister Jodie must approve them.

Jodie said: ''Before any guy dates Jordyn, I need to approve.''

Jordyn joked: ''That means none of y'all are passing the cut.''

Meanwhile, the fashion model previously admitted she thinks it was ''unfortunate'' that the Tristan kissing scandal was so ''public'' and she can now learn from her ''mistake''.

She said recently: ''It's not about public statements for me and it's unfortunate that something so private had to happen publicly ... Let's stick together.

''The world is so crazy. Our politics, our wars, our this, that and the other, the last thing we need is to start going against each other about things on social media. Let's be better humans and learn from our mistakes.''