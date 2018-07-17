Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner are working on a range of beauty products to be released by Kylie Cosmetics

The 20-year-old model and her BFF Kylie, also 20, have spent years developing the range and it is almost ready to be released under the company banner.

Speaking at the Beautycon festival in Los Angeles, Jordyn said: ''Kylie and I have a makeup collaboration coming out soon. We've wanted to do this since her company first launched; we've been working on it for years!''

The brunette beauty is keeping details about the range under wraps at the moment but has revealed that the aim for the range is so that women can achieve a ''dewy natural look''.

Jordyn - who has 5.7 million Instagram followers - says that her favourite products include a bronzer, a concealer, lip gloss and eyelash extensions, which are her beauty must-have.

Jordyn has already launched a street-style fashion line for plus-size Canadian brand Addition Elle, and has now announced she will be releasing her own range of size-inclusive active wear in August.

She said: ''There is definitely some colour, some good bodysuits, and [pieces] for all body types; I decided to make the line from XS to 3X.

''When I first signed with my agency and started modeling, I was introduced to a whole new world of fashion and body types; in the industry, plus-size starts at a size [US] 8!''

Jordyn has admitted that when she was younger she struggled to dress in clothes that suited her body and it took her a few years to realise that it was important for her to embrace her ''individuality''.

She said: ''When I was younger, I was a tomboy and I dressed in huge clothes because it was hard to find clothing to fit my body that I felt confident in and that looked cute like everyone else. So I just dressed in big t-shirts. As I got older, I realised that my biggest gift and power was my individuality and no one can take that away from you. After I grasped that concept, I started finding my confidence and experimenting and trying different things. I'm still figuring it out, but it's working.''