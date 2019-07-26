Jordyn Woods has reportedly been ''hanging out'' with Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend James Harden for months.

The Boohoo model - who fell out with the Kardashian/Jenner clan when she smooched Khloe's partner Tristan Thompson a few months ago - has reportedly been meeting up with the 29-year-old basketball player for a while now after they were spotted in the VIP booth of Belle Station in Texas this week.

A source told TMZ.com that the 21-year-old beauty had been hanging out with James for months now and that she had been telling her friends that Khloe knew all about it from the onset.

However, other insiders have claimed there's no chemistry between Jordyn and James and they merely share mutual friends.

It's been claimed that Jordyn was in New Orleans for work and made a quick trip to Texas to go out with some friends but she didn't hang out with James nor did she arrive or leave with him.

James and Khloe dated from 2015 until 2016 when things came to an end after the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's ex-husband Lamar Odom took a near-fatal overdose in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old reality TV star fell out with Jordyn five months ago when she was spotted locking lips with Tristan, whom Khloe has 15-month-old daughter True, during a night out.

Jordyn has since said: ''It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be.''

The model recently admitted she is keen to ''move on'' from the scandal, which resulted in Khloe splitting from Tristan, 28.

She explained: ''Life moves on. Money doesn't stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward. I've been staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy.''