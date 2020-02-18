Jordyn Woods had a ''reality check'' when the Tristan Thompson kissing scandal broke.
The model was ousted by the Kardashian Jenner family when she was accused of kissing the basketball star when he was dating his now-ex Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn has finally find ''peace within herself'' now.
She said: ''When everything happened to me, I had a reality check of what really matters in my life.
''I learned that if you can find peace within yourself, you don't need validation from anything or anyone. It's really about being content with who you are when you go to sleep at night. That is true success to me.''
The 22-year-old star insists she is ''strategic'' with her career path, despite others thinking she doesn't do anything but post photos for Instagram.
She added: ''I see a lot of people say, 'What does she even do?' 'All she does is take pictures for Instagram.' But five days out of the week, I'm working. I don't post my work on social media. I don't have to ... I've really just been free-floating and letting my path take me where it will, but you can't continue to do that if you want to elevate. You have to be strategic with your career path and set a goal for yourself so you're not wandering aimlessly.''
Jordyn has her own company - FRSTPLACE, which is a fitness platform that helps people through 12 weeks of exercise from the comfort of their own home.
Speaking to Forbes, she said: ''Working out is something that has helped me through everything.
''Through the grieving of my father, the scandals. It has been something that has helped me not only physically, but mentally and spiritually. I thought, why not create an environment in a space where people can create a community to put their lives, their fitness, and themselves first. That's why I called it FRSTPLACE, because it's about making yourself your first priority.''
